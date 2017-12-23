Limerick's senior citizens enjoy Christmas social meal

THERE was once again a huge turnout for the Limerick Senior Citizens Club annual Christmas dinner, held in the Best Western Pery’s Hotel at Glentworth Street.

Guests from throughout Limerick city and county enjoyed an evening of food, drink, music, dancing and socialising in what was a very convivial atmosphere this Tuesday night.

It was the 46th time club members have gathered for their annual Christmas dinner.

The club was set up after the late Fr John Ryan identified the needs of the elderly with loneliness a key issue.

Peter Quinn, the club’s honorary chairman, welcomed everyone to the event, including local TD Willie O’Dea and Cllr Frankie Daly.

Other special guests included the senior citizens club from the St Patrick’s-St Brigid’s Parish.

Cllr Daly said the work the club does is “just incredible”.

“I was here during the summer for the ballroom dancing, and I was shocked at the skill and the fluidity of your dancing,” he told the audience, which numbered over 100.

Mr O’Dea added: “It’s great to see so many familiar faces from last year.”

He pledged that Fianna Fail would work to help “claw back” some of the benefits the elderly lost during the years of the recession.

Mr Quinn also called on those present to keep the family of Rose Hanrahan, who was murdered, in mind.

The senior citizens club meets every Tuesday night at 9pm in Pery’s Hotel for their weekly social, where they enjoy refreshments, old-time dancing and cabaret.

Their first meeting of 2018 will take place on Tuesday, January 9.

All are welcome.