Donations to charity made as part of new University of Limerick tradition

TWENTY local charities have received donations from the University of Limerick as part of a new Christmas tradition at the university.

UL President Dr Des Fitzgerald invited staff and students to nominate local charities to receive a donation by the university this Christmas.

The 20 most suggested charities received cheques for €1,000 each this week at a celebration at the college.

“Christmas is a particularly demanding time for many charities, as they are often the only lifeline for projects such as those supporting the elderly and the homeless and the demands can be even greater at this time of year,” Dr Fitzgerald said.

“We were heartened to receive a large number of nominations from the campus community.”

“In total, more than 300 of our community submitted nominations for 53 charities.”

Local charities who received donations included: Limerick Suicide Watch, Childline Limerick, and Novas, amoungst others.

Enable Ireland,the Peter McVerry Trust and Focus Ireland were also amoungst those who received donations.

“It is my hope that for Christmas 2018, we will extend the voting to our alumni as well, so that we may involve them in this outreach initiative,” Dr Fitzge-rald added.