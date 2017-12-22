Personal dispute led to violent Limerick street encounter

TWO men who were involved in a number of violent incidents on the northside of Limerick city have avoided immediate prison sentences.

David McCarthy, aged 25 and John Stanners-McCarthy, aged 20, both of Cliona Park Moyross, pleaded guilty to charges relating to two separate incidents which happened 18 months apart.

Limerick Circuit Court was told the first incident happened outside a house at Distillery View, Thomondgate on March 28, 2014, while the second happened at Cliona Park on September 22, 2015.

Judge Tom O’Donnell was told a personal dispute was at the centre of the incident at Distillery View which led to a verbal and physical altercation taking place.

A number of weapons were produced during the incident and a woman sustained a hand injury during the melee.

During the second incident, which happened at around 5pm on September 22, 2015, the defendants were part of a group which approached a house in an aggressive fashion.

A stand-off followed during which the accused men can been seen on CCTV armed with a baseball bat and a hockey stick.

Both men made admissions when arrested a number of days later and the court was told there have been no further difficulties since.

Judge O’Donnell noted that John Stanners-McCarthy has no previous convictions and that he had acted out of a “misguided sense of loyalty” to his older brother.

David McCarthy, who has a number of previous convictions, has drug addiction issues but is looking to get on with the rest of his life.

The judge said there was an “element of mob rule” to what happened and he said he was concerned there was a feud in the background.

He sentenced John Stanners-McCarthy to two years and six years’ imprisonment, suspending the sentence in its entirety.

David McCarthy received a similar sentence with the judge directing that he receive full credit for all of the time which he has served in custody since 2015.