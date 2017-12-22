Green light for Limerick social housing plans

“I REALLY believe 2018 is going to be Patrickswell’s year.”

The words of metropolitan mayor, and councillor for the village Sean Lynch, after a scheme of 16 new social houses was confirmed at this month’s meeting.

Members of the metropolitan district have unanimously passed the proposal at Lisheen Park in the village.​

“This is great for Patrickswell. It is the start of something great for the area. We are talking here about 16 homes for 16 families. I’d hope they would be in there by Christmas 2018. Won’t that be an amazing Christmas gift for them all,” he asked.

The mayor’s colleague in City West, Cllr Joe Leddin also welcomed the development, saying it will bring “new life” to the area.​

He also praised the Council for putting the Bourke Avenue scheme in place.

Councillors also passed a plan to refurbish and redevelop 12 units in the city centre street.

Cllr James Collins, Fianna Fail, said: “Bourke Avenue has been a while coming. I think one of the lessons here is we need to act quicker, especially in relation to housing.”

But councillor John Costelloe warned over celebrating too much.

“Remember, two swallows do not make a summer. Four housing ministers have visited the Lord Edward Street site,” the Sinn Fein man said.

The two applications came before councillors in the form of a ‘part eight'.

As is normal for public projects, it is the role of members to pass or reject them.