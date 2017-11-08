Would-be robber presented himself at Limerick garda station

A DRUG addict who attempted to rob cash from the till of a Limerick city centre store presented himself to gardai before the crime was reported, a court has heard.

Michael Gammell, aged 31, who has an address at Clare Road, Ennis has pleaded guilty to charges relating to an incident at Centra, Upper William Street on September 29, 2016.

He has also admitted a robbery charge relating to an incident at Topaz, Dooradoyle the previous day during which he threatened a member of staff and stole around €150 in cash.

During a sentencing hearing, Garda Dean Landers said on each occasion, Gammell approached the counter on the pretence of buying something.

He said he tried to grab cash from the tills when they were opened and that during the incident at Topaz an 18-year-old employee was warned not to ring the guards or to report the crime.

Garda Landers agreed with Brian McInerney BL, defending, that the accused man presented himself at the public office of Henry Street garda station around two hours after the incident at Centra saying he needed to be taken off the streets.

Mr McInerney told the court his client, who had attended at University Hospital Limerick a short time earlier, told gardai he had had a “bad few days” and needed to go into jail.

John O’Sullivan BL, prosecuting, said while nobody was physically injured both incidents were “terribly unpleasant” for the workers.

Judge Tom O’Donnell was told both of the offences were captured on CCTV and that the defendant made full admissions following his arrest.

He has a number of previous convictions and is currently the subject of a suspended prison sentence.

Noting this, Judge O’Donnell adjourned the matter to the end of this month to clarify the position.

Mr McInerney who told the court his client was an “habitual drug user” around the time of the robberies will also address the court in mitigation on the next date.