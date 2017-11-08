Caller to Limerick pensioner's home posed as detective

GARDAI in Limerick are investigating an incident in which a man posing as a detective called to the home of an elderly lady.

The incident happened in the Ennis Road area at around 7.30pm this Monday night.

According to gardai the woman. whose aged in her 90s, opened her door to a well-dressed man in his 30s who identified himself as a garda detective.

“He told her that he was making enquiries about burglaries in the area," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

"He asked could he come in and look around her house. She allowed him in. He asked her if she kept money in the house and when she replied no he left.

"Thankfully she was not harmed and no damage was done, it’s also very important that she reported this to gardai so that we can caution others," added Sgt Leetch.

Gardai had earlier warned this week about financial scams as an elderly woman in the county was duped.

A key message, Sgt Leetch said, was to "ring your local gardai, as the gardai always need to know the scams that are happening in the area so that they can warn others".