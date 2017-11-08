Astronaut Chris Hadfield to send Limerick charity gig into orbit

ASTRONAUT Chris Hadfield, who has up to 40 million views on You Tube for his cover of a David Bowie song recorded in space, is to come to Limerick for a special charity gig.

The former commander of the International Space Station, who shot to fame thanks to the thrilling gravity-free cover of Bowie’s Space Oddity, will play at the Gig for Ghana in the Clayton Hotel this Thursday night.

Commander Hadfield’s niece Kelly, from Canada and a student at the graduate entry medical school at UL, enlisted her famous uncle’s support for the charity set up Ghana Medical Health, which she set up after travelling to the region with a non-governmental organisation on a global health programme.

Hadfield has provided pictures from space for auction for the project, and will now provide his famous guitar to be auctioned at the city event this Thursday night.

The astronaut has circumnavigated the globe from space 2,500 times, is a long-time fan of Ireland and made the first-ever tweet from space ‘as Gaeilge’ to his half a million followers in 2013. He since became a Tourism Ireland ambassador, participating in three short films featuring unique Irish scenery and culture, including on the Wild Atlantic Way.

He will jet into Shannon at 4.30pm on Thursday.

All funds raised on the night will go directly to Ghana Medical Help to support the delivery of the medical aid project collaboratively founded between the charity, the UL Hospitals Group and UL. The partnership has developed a rural emergency medicine training project, which ‘trains the trainers,’ and provides emergency medical skills and tools for over 250 rural nurses in Ghana.

Presented by Steamboat Music, Gig for Ghana is also set to include, Denis Allen, Norman Morrissey and the Kings of Connaught. Tickets are €25 and available from Steamboat Music or Peter Dee Academy of Music. The show starts at 7.30pm.