Census data shows almost 30,000 people living with a disability in Limerick

THERE are almost 30,000 people living with at least one disability in Limerick, according to new Census figures.

In Census 2016, the 29,228 people with a disability made up 15 percent of the population of Limerick.

The figure is an increase of almost 2,000 since Census 2011 — when there were 27,343 people living with a disability in the city and county.

The figures also revealed that there are 149 carers under 15 years of age in Limerick. This is actually a decrease — in 2011, there were 191 carers under 15.

In Limerick, 13,727 people indicated that they had “a difficulty with pain, breathing, or any other chronic illness or condition”, while 2,628 indicated they had blindness or a serious visual impairment.

Almost 4,500 people reported having deafness or a serious hearing impairment.

In April 2016, the majority of those living in Limerick stated that their health was either “very good” (56.9 percent) or “good” (29.2 percent).

The 1.9 percent (3,642 people) who stated that their health was “bad/very bad” was above the national rate. It also represented a 12.1 percent increase on 2011.

Deirdre Cullen, Senior Statistician, said: “Census 2016 was the second census in which the Irish public were asked to rate their own health so we can now make comparisons over time.

“The report also provides detailed data and analysis on those with a disability while also examining changes in relation to carers, looking at issues such as the age and gender profile of carers, the number of carers in each county, and the hours of care provided.”

The 8,476 people who stated that they “provided regular unpaid personal help for a friend or family member with a long-term illness, health problem or disability” comprised 4.3 percent of the county’s population — an increase of 230 on 2011.

Of the carers in the county, 60.8 percent were female and 39.2 percent were male.