Car accident in Limerick suburbs

GARDAI have been called to a road accident in the suburbs of Limerick this Monday night.

The Limerick Leader understands a car went through a railing at the junction of the Hyde Road-Childers Road, near Our Lady of Lourdes Church and the Lidl on the city’s southside. No other vehicle was involved.

A spokesperson for Limerick City Fire Service confirmed they had not been notified of the incident, and did not send any appliances.

#LIMERICK Gardai are dealing with an incident on Childers Rd at the Hyde Rd jct. https://t.co/pdsEzJTRQr — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) November 6, 2017

Gardai at Henry Street attended the incident, and cleared the area a short time later.