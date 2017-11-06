Car accident in Limerick suburbs

Nick Rabbitts & Maria Flannery

Nick Rabbitts & Maria Flannery

Gardai from Henry Street attended the incident this evening

GARDAI have been called to a road accident in the suburbs of Limerick this Monday night.

The Limerick Leader understands a car went through a railing at the junction of the Hyde Road-Childers Road, near Our Lady of Lourdes Church and the Lidl on the city’s southside. No other vehicle was involved.

A spokesperson for Limerick City Fire Service confirmed they had not been notified of the incident, and did not send any appliances.

Gardai at Henry Street attended the incident, and cleared the area a short time later.