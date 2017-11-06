Gardai find body in search for missing Clare teen

GARDAI searching for a 19-year-old missing from his home in Clare for almost a week have located a body.

Gardai in Ennis searching for Jack Dinan have located his body in a wooded location near the town, they said.

"His body has been removed from the scene and a post mortem will take place tomorrow. Gardaí do not believe that his death is suspicious," said a spokesperson, adding that the family have requested privacy and no further information was available.

Gardai had issued an appeal to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of the 19-year-old on Tuesday, October 31.

The garda press office had said Jack was believed to be armed and had asked the public not to approach him.