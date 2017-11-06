Cyber security seminar to help Limerick businesses

IRELAND’S deputy data commissioner is to address cyber security seminar aimed at helping Limerick businesses.

John O’Dwyer will be the keynote speaker at a the free seminar on tackling internet crime. Aimed at businesses of all sizes in Limerick, it will take place at 9.30am on Wednesday, November 15 at the Bunratty Castle Hotel.

It is entitled, “Preventing cyber attacks on your business: be informed and be secure”.

The seminar is organised by Hybrid Technology Partners, a leading technology services firm based in Limerick, in partnership with ESET Ireland, a cutting edge digital software security firm.

Commenting in advance of the event, Paul Browne, managing director of Hybrid Technology Partners, said online security is an ever-growing threat to businesses of all sizes – whether they have three employees or 300.

“If a business becomes the victim of a cyber-attack, they could lose thousands of euro, waste valuable time, and suffer significant reputational damage.

“Hybrid Technology Partners works with businesses across a range of sectors all over Ireland, and we’re becoming increasingly aware that companies do not fully understand how much they are at risk of a cyber-attack. We’re holding this seminar so businesses in Limerick will better understand how prevalent cyber-attacks are, and how they can prevent them,” said Mr Browne.

He continued: “We’re delighted to have the deputy data commissioner, John O’Dwyer, to speak at the event and to share his insights into why it is crucial that Irish businesses have secure online systems in place.”

Topics up for discussion will be common cyber security incidents that occur across all businesses. Advice and tips on what to do if a business becomes the victim of a cyber-attack. Processing sensitive information online securely and understanding GDPR and how it will affect businesses.

Along with Mr O’Dwyer and Mr Browne, also speaking at the event on Wednesday, November 15 in the Bunratty Castle Hotel will be Urban Schrott, IT security and cybercrime analyst with ESET Ireland;

The seminar is free to attend, and is CPD-certified. How to register and further information can be found at http://www.hybridtp.ie/newsh/cyber-security-seminar/

Separately, ahead of last week’s Cyber Threat Summit in Dublin, Paul C Dwyer, CEO of Cyber Risk International, spoke to the Limerick Leader.

“Cyber threats come in many forms depending on their target and objective. Targets can include children, individuals, small to medium businesses, large enterprises, government bodies and even the critical national infrastructure of countries. The landscape of geopolitically cyber motivated attacks, Brexit, new EU Cyber legislation adds to the complexity of this challenge.

“The cyber task force therefore believes that a new cyber security ecosystem involving government and the private sector has to evolve to provide support right across our economy. Our mission with this year’s Cyber Threat Summit is to help develop that new cyber security ecosystem,” said Mr Dwyer, one of the world’s foremost experts on cyber security, risk and privacy.

Mr Dwyer spoke to this newspaper specifically on the increasing rate of internet sex scams.

“I personally get three to four calls a month at least. I can’t engage commercially but as a human being I respond with my expertise and give them some guidance. Nothing quite hits you as when you have a grown man on the phone and his voice is breaking with fear and anxiety. They mightn’t have slept for a couple of days,” said Mr Dwyer.