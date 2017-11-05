Limerick pupils surprise priest with new All-Ireland medals that he lost 60 years ago 

ST ANTHONY couldn’t help a priest find his missing All-Ireland winning medals but pupils of Caherline National School helped answer his prayers.

Fr Pat Currivan, who has served the parish of Caherconlish/Caherline for 39 years, mentioned one day he had lost the mementos from the minor finals in 1952 and 1953. The Confirmation class are asked to choose a special act of kindness and they decided to reunite Fr Currivan with his missing medals. Michael McCarthy, principal, said the boys and girls asked permission to raise money to make new medals by holding a bake sale

“They organised it from start to finish. Then they researched the medals he won and unearthed the original design. JJ Kenneally was of great support. The medals were then framed with photographs taken at Fr Currivan's two finals in Croke Park,” said Mr McCarthy. Under the guise of a school Mass all pupils and staff attended the service.

“The pupils read out pieces describing what Fr Currivan meant to them. The medals and photographs were then presented to an emotional and gracious Fr Currivan. He was overwhelmed at the effort the pupils went to. We are extremely proud of the pupils and their project,” said Mr McCarthy.

Fr Currivan said: “It was a “total surprise. I didn’t know a thing about it. I thought I was just saying Mass. They brought up the presentation at the beginning. I’d like to thank the children for their thoughtfulness.”

Mr McCarthy said during Fr Currivan’s 39 years in the parish he has been a “great support to many families through the most difficult of times”.

“It was a very special day. Perhaps the most difficult part of the whole project was seeing a Tipperary man receive two All-Ireland medals but on this occasion and for this special man we will overlook it!” joked Mr McCarthy.