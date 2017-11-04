Adare village remembers 21 local soldiers killed in WWI

TWENTY-one young men from Adare in County Limerick lost their lives in the ‘carnage’ of the First World War.

And almost a hundred years on from the war’s end, these locals are set to be commemorated in stone.

Adare Community Council is holding a heritage event from November 4 to 12, centred on the village and its relationship to WWI.

“This week of activity will especially commemorate the 21 young men from the local area, many of whom were only in their early twenties, who lost their lives in the carnage that took place,” said a spokesperson for the community council.

From 1pm on Saturday November 4, and again from 10am on Sunday November 5, an exhibition will be held in the Village Hall in conjunction with the Royal Munster Fusiliers Association, the Great War Society and the D-Day Dodgers.

“This exhibition will consist of memorabilia, historical documentation and information, photographs, and maps. Researchers will also be in attendance to deal with any queries into ancestors who took part in the war.”

On their return, many of the soldiers did not speak of their experiences. This can be attributed to a number of factors, in particular to their memory of the horrors that they had seen or experienced, which nobody at home could possibly visualise or imagine.

The fact that the political landscape in Ireland had changed from that which prevailed when they answered the call of war, also made their homecoming more difficult, according to the community council.

“It is possible that many people may have photos, medals or other memorabilia of a relation who took part in the war, or may have photos or artefacts the origins of which are unknown to them. In such circumstances, we would ask people to bring these to the exhibition with a view to obtaining some information about them.

“Such items may enable us to continue to build a history of those who went to the war from Adare and its environs, were killed, wounded or returned home.”

A music, poetry and readings event will also take place at St Nicholas Church of Ireland on Friday, November 10, and all are invited. On Sunday, November 12, an ecumenical service will take place at 12.30pm at the same church. This will be followed by the dedication of a memorial to the deceased men – a plaque listing the names of the dead and their military and burial details.

This plaque will be on permanent display on a cut stone obelisk in the sensory garden planned for the Village Park, and in keeping with its ultimate all-abilities location, the information will be written in Braille and tactile form.