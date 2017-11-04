Limerick's Drive Against Suicide to rev up on Sunday

LIMERICK’S Drive Against Suicide is set to rev their awareness up this weekend when it takes a journey around Limerick and North Kerry.

More than a hundred cars will form a convoy from Adare to Listowel and back again this Sunday November 5, and organisers hope that the drive will give families a chance to raise the profile of an issue that has touched many Limerick families.

Limerick Suicide Watch and Limerick Marine Search and Rescue will benefit from all funds raised on the day.

“Our number one aim is to raise awareness, and if we can make a bit of money for the two organisations it’s a bonus,” said Christy Keyes of the organising committee.

The event can also be very cathartic for people, who are gathered with a shared purpose to tackle suicide.

“We are starting at the Woodlands, going through Adare, on to Rathkeale, Newcastle West, Abbeyfeale and Listowel, with a break outside Listowel for refreshments,” he said.

The group will then travel back to Tarbert, up the coast road and back to Clarina, before finishing back at Adare.

There will be a raffle with spot prizes, finger food and entertainment that night at the Woodlands.

More than a hundred cars are registered, but drivers and passengers can still register on the morning from 10.30am at the Woodlands.

There will be a release of balloons and doves before the drivers set off at noon.

Mr Keyes also thanked all of the volunteers who help out at all of the organisation’s events. The event is sponsored by Brian Geary Toyota, DJ Daly Car Flags (who is providing flags for cars on the day) and the Woodlands House Hotel.