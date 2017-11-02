Workbench on the mark as Start-up weekend hits Limerick city

THE Bank of Ireland’s workbench facility at 125 O’Connell Street is set to be taken over by start-up entrepreneurs this weekend.

Start-up weekend is back in Limerick for the seventh time.

A 54 hour event, where attendees pitch ideas, form teams and start companies, Start-Up weekends are community focused and provide a place for budding entrepreneuers to find co-founders and momentum for their ideas.

Sponsored by the Bank of Ireland here, it is partnered globally with Google for Entrepreneurs.

Participants who attend have just 60 seconds to make a pitch, with the pitches are whittled down to the top ideas, and then teams from around the ideas to come out with several developed companies or projects. Finally, the weekend culminates with demonstrations in front of an audience of judges and potential investors.

The start-up judges for this weekend’s events include LIT president Dr Vincent Cunnane, Dr Philip O’Regan, the Dean of the Kemmy Business School, Dr Maeve Liston, director of enterprise and community engagement, Mary Immaculate College and Deirdre Twomey, the branch manager of Bank of Ireland in the heart of Limerick.

Start-up weekend kicks off this Friday, November 3 and stretches to Sunday.

For more information on the event, check out http://communities.techstars.com/ireland/limerick/startup-weekend/11606, or follow @SWLimerick on Twitter. Alternatively, telephone 061-415055.

Elsewhere, the Bank of Ireland workbench facility marked its first year in Limerick city this Wednesday.

The facility, which is free to use, aims to link entrepreneurs, branch, and communities by offering free dedicated space for co-working, seminars, clinics and events to encourage innovation and new ideas.

To mark the occasion, a special luncheon event was held at the Savoy Hotel, with an after-party at the facility in 125 O’Connell Street.

#BOIWorkbench Limerick celebrated a big birthday yesterday! Great conversations, businesses, events, & friendships & just 1 YEAR OLD pic.twitter.com/w2yhMXUrq5 — Maria Walsh (@MariaWalshbiz) November 2, 2017