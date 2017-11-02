Limerick's Bedford Row to be home to new 'boutique townhouse'

AMBITIOUS plans are in place to build a lavish “boutique townhouse” to bring a boost to tourism in Limerick city centre next summer.

The new venture, which is being spearheaded by Limerick Travel, will feature a 12-bedroom guest house on Bedford Row, and is due to open in early summer 2018.

Plans were submitted by the popular city centre retailer in March this year, and were given the green light by Limerick City and County Council in June.

The project, entitled The Bedford, will operate side-by-side with the existing travel business on Bedford Row, which opened its doors in 1971.

The project will include the redevelopment top three floors of the historic building, which was once home to former Limerick Mayor and industrialist Peter Tait.

Additional amenities including a breakfast room, gym and steam room will also be provided for guests to enjoy.

Limerick Travel managing director, Peter Brazil said that he was “delighted” to announce the details of the company’s next venture.

“The rich history which our city is steeped in combined with the recent investment in areas such as the city’s waterfront make Limerick a truly unique destination to visit.

“The Bedford will provide both the leisure and business traveller with contemporary surroundings in which to enjoy our wonderful city,” he told the Leader.

He added that while there is a “significant expansion of the building, it is absolutely business as usual for Limerick Travel”.

“The retail travel shop on the ground floor will also be benefitting from a refurbishment which we hope our loyal and valued customers will enjoy. A key focus for us is to maintain our high standard of customer service throughout the development period.”

Welcoming the news, Limerick Travel chairperson and co-founder Tony Brazil said:

“Over the last 46 years we have been at the forefront of the Irish travel industry so it was a natural next step to to grow and expand the business further within the sector we know best. Limerick City is emerging as a vibrant business and cultural hub and we are very pleased to be part of this renaissance.”

The project will managed by Charleville-based O’Carroll Fitzgerald Project and Commercial Management Ltd with Pinnacle building contractors recently appointed as contractor for this development.