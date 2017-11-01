Limerick businessman takes High Court case against Jedward

A LIMERICK businessman is taking a High Court case against X-factor contestants Jedward over an alleged merchandising agreement, claiming he suffered financial losses of more than €600,000.

The case, before Mr Justice Donald Binchy, is continuing this Wednesday.

Businessman Patrick Joseph (PJ) Noonan alleges he was to be reimbursed for costs relating to sourcing and developing Jedward merchandise, an allegation which is denied by the pop duo, whose father hails from Limerick.

It is alleged Mr Noonan was asked to begin developing and sourcing Jedward merchandise, which was to be sold at a profit, on the basis Jedward would promote the merchandise to their fans.

Mr Noonan was allegedly to be reimbursed for development costs, including the cost of Jedward-branded merchandise and work involved in registering Jedward as a trademark with the Irish Patents Office.

Mr Noonan is claiming total alleged financial losses of more than €600,000, with €250,000 in relation to Jedward-branded merchandise.

The identical twins, whose real names are John and Edward Grimes, 26, were in court for a brief hearing this Tuesday.