Purr-fect family treat: PAW Patrol to switch on Limerick's Christmas lights

THE skies will light up above Limerick for Christmas as PAW Patrol come to the city to switch on the festive lights.

Limerick City and County Council has confirmed this Wednesday lunchtime that Skye, Marshall and Chase from the popular children’s TV show PAW Patrol, who are taking time out from their heroic adventures, will light up Limerick this Christmas.

The switching on of the city’s Christmas lights will take place on Sunday, November 19 marking the official start of the festive season in Limerick.

Thousands of people are expected to attend the ‘Light up Limerick’ switching on ceremony organised by Limerick City and County Council which takes place at 6pm on O’Connell Street with entertainment starting from 4.30pm.

The crowds will be entertained by street performers and special guests including soprano Sinéad O’Brien, tenor Derek Moloney, the Limerick Gospel Choir and musician Jason Hennessy.

Last year's lights were switched on by miracle toddler Neil Shanahan, who survived a fall from the sixth floor of the Strand Hotel.