Gardai in Clare searching for missing man believed to be armed

GARDAI in Clare are searching for a missing man who is believed to be to armed and possibly in an "agitated or confused" state.

Gardai issued the appeal to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 19-year-old Jack Dinan, who is missing since Tuesday, October 31.

The garda press office said Jack is believed to be armed and asked the public not to approach him. Ennis gardai are carrying out searches in the town and the surrounding areas.

The 19-year-old is believed to be in possession of a licensed firearm - a .22 rifle - and a number of rounds of ammunition. Gardai said he has not threatened anyone but is under medical supervision and may appear agitated or confused.

Gardai are asking the public not to approach him.

"Jack was last seen at his home on Considine Road, Ennis at approximately 10am. Jack is 6ft tall, slim build with black hair. He wears a tooth brace on his upper teeth. Jack may have been wearing a grey hoodie top, grey spot camouflaged jacket when he left home," said the spokesperson.

"Jack’s family are urging him to contact home. He may be in possession of a green rucksack."

Gardaí at Ennis Garda Station on 065 6848100 or the emergency numbers 999 or 112.