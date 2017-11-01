Limerick customers advised as Irish Water refunds page goes live online

IRISH Water has issued a notification to customers in Limerick that it has set up an online refunds page.

The body said the dedicated refunds website had been launched as the government legislation necessary to enable the refunding of household water charges progresses through the Oireachtas.

Customers are advised to contact Irish Water on 1850 448 448 if their address has changed and they have yet to update their details.

Speaking in advance of the start of refunds, Head of Customer Operations for Irish Water, Eamon Gallen said: “The two big questions that customers have is how much they will receive and when they will receive it.

“Household customers can be assured that they will receive the full amount they paid, and customers will shortly be able to check online exactly how much they are due and when there are likely to receive their refund.

"Irish Water have been working in the background for several months to ensure that refunds will be ready to go as soon as we are authorised to do so by government. Our priority is to ensure that those who paid their household charges get their refund as quickly and efficiently as possible.

“This is why I would urge any customers who have not informed us of a change of address to do so now so that their details are up to date and there is no delay in issuing their cheque.”

Irish Water said it was important to note that if a customer’s address or personal details have not changed that they will not have to contact Irish Water to get their refund. Refunds will made via cheque to the account holder at the address they provided to Irish Water.

Payments are being made by cheque because this is the quickest and most efficient means of payment, which also provides the highest level of security, it added.