Quiet night for Limerick Fire Service on Halloween shift

IT WAS a quiet night for the Limerick Fire Service crew who were on the late night Halloween shift this week.

Despite hundreds of fireworks being set off for hours between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, Limerick Fire Service were only called to three notable incidents, including a road traffic collision.

Limerick Fire Service was called to quench two bonfires in the Garryowen area, at 1.10am and 3.20am.

At 3.25am, Limerick Fire Service was called to a double road traffic collision at the Dock Road, involving a car and a van.

It is not known, yet, how many people were involved in the incident, or if anyone involved sustained any injuries.