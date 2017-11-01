Emotional moment as Limerick girl who overcame scoliosis completes 5k run

A BRAVE Limerick teenager who was “bedridden and housebound” just a year ago completed the mini-marathon 5k run in just 53 minutes.

Megan Halvey-Ryan, 14, Dooradoyle, who underwent life-changing surgery to cure her scoliosis, took part in the contest along with her proud mum Sharon.

The pair ran the course hand in hand, and shared an emotional and tearful hug after ​passing the finish line.

“I couldn’t be prouder of her right now. She is so determined. This time last year, she was bed-ridden and housebound. It’s amazing the difference a year can make,” Sharon told the Limerick Leader.

Megan and Sharon have so far raised €1,550, money which will be split evenly between Straight Ahead, a charity founded by her surgeon Pat Kiely, whereby medical professionals donate their free time to help children, and Ronald McDonald House.

This charity provides accommodation, care and support for families of ill children being treated in Crumlin.

Megan said she felt a lot stronger since the gruelling surgery in Crumlin corrected her twisted spine.

”I’m feeling good. I’m back in school, and my life has gone back to a bit of normality,” she said.

Megan is still accepting donations online at www.gofundme.com/4frx16g.