Limerick gardai investigate break-in and theft of 'large amount' of jewellery

GARDAI are investigating a break-in at a house in County Limerick which was ransacked and a “very large amount” of jewellery was stolen.

The incident happened at a house in the Glenfield area of Kilmallock on Wednesday, October 25 between 6pm and 7.30pm.

A garda spokesperson said that “a very large amount of 22 carat gold jewellery was taken, which includes gold chains, earings, rings and wedding rings”.

“The family were away at the time and a neighbour discovered the front door open and the house ransacked,” the spokesperson said.

Gardai in Kilmallock are looking for any witnesses who may have noticed a silver Audi with three or four men in that area and around that time to contact them.