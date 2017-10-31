Tributes to young man who died in road crash on Limerick's outskirts

TRIBUTES have been paid to a young man who died in a car crash on the outskirts of Limerick city in the early hours of Monday morning.

Michael Harty, aged in his mid-20s, died following the single vehicle accident at Carrig Hill Road, near Woodcock Hill in Meelick, Co Clare.

Gardai said the car collided with a tree and Mr Harty, the driver was seriously injured and pronounced dead at the scene.

His fellow passenger, a female aged 25, is fighting for her life in University Hospital Limerick having suffered serious injuries.

The Leader understands Mr Harty lived in Nenagh, Co Tipperary having been previously based at Clondrinagh and Castletroy.

Tributes have been pouring in, with his sister Gerry taking to Facebook, saying simply: “I love you brother”.

Another friend added: “Heartbreaking news may God Be With Your family.”

Local councillor Cathal Crowe said people in Meelick are in shock.

“People in the Meelick area are quite shocked and saddened that this awful accident has occurred and a young man has lost his life. It’s just four or five hundred metres up from my home place,” he told Live95FM News.

Cllr Crowe suggested the car may have lost control.

“There are skidmarks on the surface of the road, and it appears to have hit an earthen embankment,” he said.

Metropolitan district mayor, Cllr Sean Lynch said his thoughts are with young Michael’s family.

“It’s yet another sad incident on our roads. It’s sad that his family and friends are mourning the death of such a beloved one. My thoughts and prayers are with the family,” he said.

Gardai, paramedics and fire and rescue crews from Limerick City Fire Station and Shannon all attended the scene, which was preserved for a time for a technical examination.

Gardai at Mayorstone are investigating and witnesses are asked to contact 061-456980.