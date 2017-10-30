University Hospital Limerick urges people to consider if they need emergency department

UNIVERSITY Hospital Limerick has asked people to consider if they really need to use the emergency department (ED).

Bosses in Dooradoyle say they have received a high number of patients presenting to the facility over the weekend – and add it may be quicker for patients with less serious conditions to seek help elsewhere.

In a statement, a hospital spokesperson stated: “We are asking people to think about all their care and treatment options and keep ED services for the patients who need them most. For example, many patients with limb injuries can go to an Injury Unit in Ennis, Nenagh or St John’s Hospital. Injury Units are open in Ennis and Nenagh Hospitals from 8am to 8pm, Monday to Sunday and 8am to 6pm Monday to Friday at St. John's Hospital. Others with a less serious illness can be treated by their GP or out of hours GP service where their GP can refer them to an Assessment Unit the following day if required.”

But they add if you are seriously injured, or fearful your life is at risk, the emergency department will assess and treat you as a priority.