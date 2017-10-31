Limerick to be well represented at first ever PMI awards ceremony

AN INITIATIVE which sees hundreds of people take to the streets each Good Friday morning is in line for an award.

Team Limerick Clean-Up is on the shortlist of finalists for the first ever Project Management Institute (PMI) Awards, along with a number of other local individuals and firms.

The ceremony, set to take place in November, will honour companies and individuals, project teams and organisations which have excelled within the project management discipline.

In line for the title of project professional of the year is Killian Kenny of Raheen-based firm Stryker.

Meanwhile, the multi-million euro remediation of the Limerick Gasworks site has been nominated in the category of public sector project of the year.

This project is making the old gasworks site in O’Curry Street ready for re-occupation.

In the same section, Failte Ireland has been recognised for its Ireland’s Ancient East signage, which includes large swathes of East Limerick.

Elsewhere, in the category of ‘project management for social good’, Dell EMC has been honoured for its volunteer project management programme.

Dell EMC is based in Raheen, where it employs almost 1,000 people, many of whom partner with charity organisations and volunteer their time.

Meanwhile, Team Limerick Clean-Up is also nominated in the same category.

The president of the Irish chapter of PMI Niall Murphy said: “The calibre of entries in this year’s awards has been excellent and reinforces what extraordinary talent there is within the industry.”