Three to appear in court after Limerick stabbing

THREE men are to appear in court this Monday afternoon in connection with a stabbing incident over the weekend.

A special sitting of Limerick District Court will take place at 2pm today following the attack, which took place on the Ballycummin Road in Raheen in the early hours of Saturday.

A man in his 30s was brought to University Hospital with multiple stab wounds following the incident, with his condition described as stable.

Two men were arrested, one aged 19, and the other aged 20. They were held at Roxboro Road Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061-214340.

