Limerick architect is celebrating after double nomination

A CITY architect who came to Limerick from Poland has been nominated for two top industry awards.

Piotr Mach, of EML Architechts based at Cruises Street, is in line to win the title of young designer of the year, as well as project of the year at the annual Fit-Out Awards taking place this Thursday.

Piotr, who now lives in Grove Island, came to Limerick a decade ago after graduating from university in Poland

After working for the Office of Public Works, he joined EML architects initially on a Job Bridge programme, before being taken on by the practice full time.

Now, he has been honoured for his work, with the project of the year being the Thurles Municipal council offices in Co Tipperary, which he designed.

Speaking after being nominated, Piotr said: “It feels great. But it’s also a great achievement for our office. We believe we have a significant impact on the image of Limerick as an attractive city.” EML Architechts has also been nominated for a Fit-Out award, in the category of practice of the year.

Piotr has already worked on a number of significant fit-outs across the country, including ACI’s offices at Plassey, Ernst and Young’s base in Harvey’s Quay, and most famously of all, the 3Arena on Dublin’s docklands.

This week, he will kick off his latest project, a complete refurbishment of Limerick City and County Council’s offices at Merchant’s Quay in the city centre. Piotr, who has been appointed lead architect to the scheme, said: “We are very excited about this significant project and I believe I will be able to transform my vision into a beautiful interior.”

In his spare time Piotr enjoys exploring the areas near his home, as well as camping and walking. The Fit-Out awards – which aim to recognise outstanding examples of interior redevelopments – take place in Dublin’s Clayton Burlington Hotel this Thursday.