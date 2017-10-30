Limerick fundraising off to good start as Irish Special Olympics games loom

TWENTY-four athletes from Limerick City Special Olympics have been selected to represent Team Munster at the national games in June 2018 - as the club thanks the public for their continued support.

The city club held a spectacular Electro Quiz recently at the Greenhills Hotel, and all funds raised will go to support the athletes who are going to the Ireland National Games.

“Support at the event from club members and families, as well as the wider community was extraordinary. We are ever grateful to the people of Limerick for their unwavering and continued support,” said Sara Brazil, secretary for the club.

“Our next fundraising event will be bag-packing in Tesco, Crescent Shopping Centre on December 8. We are always looking for volunteers and coaches who can bring a new element of expertise and fun to our already thriving programme,” she added.

The athletes from the club going to the Special Olympics Ireland National Games will compete in Athletics, Swimming and Basketball. Six volunteers and two coaches, who have been chosen as head coaches for basketball, will also travel to the games.

The games are held over three days, during which the athletes will be staying in Dublin and, as a voluntary organisation, the club and athletes are asked to fundraise to help with the costs involved in holding the event.

If you would be interested in helping out with fundraising or volunteering with Limerick City Special Olympics, contact Sara on 085 122 6929.