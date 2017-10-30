Five convicted at Limerick court for driving without insurance 

HEAVY fines were imposed by Judge Mary Larkin at Newcastle West court when a number of defendants failed to appear to answer charges of driving without insurance.

Jayne Bourke, 5 Crannog, Dublin Rd, Limerick was fined €2,000 and disqualified from driving for two years when she was convicted of driving without insurance at Blackabbey, Adare last May 11.

She was also fined €300 for driving without a driving licence and a further €300 for failing to produce a driving licence. A charge of failing to produce insurance was taken into consideration but recognisance with leave to appeal was fixed at €250.

Danny Harty, 12 Church View, ASkeaton was fined €2,000 and disqualified from driving for four years for driving without insurance at Church View last February 13. The court heard he had one previous conviction for driving without insurance. He was fined a further €300 for failing to produce a driving licence or learner’s permit. Recognisance with leave to appeal was granted.

A third defendant Dylan O’Shea, Kilbradren, Shanagolden was also fined €2,000 and disqualified from driving for two years when he was convicted of driving without insurance at Abbeycourt, Rathkeale last February 21. He was fined a further €300 for driving without a driving licence but charges of failing to produce insurance and licence were taken into consideration. Recognisance with leave to appeal was fixed at €250.

Pavol Puskas, 23 Cronan Lawn, Shannon, another defendant who also failed to appear, was fined €2,000 and disqualified from driving for two years when he was convicted of driving without insurance at Monearla, Adare last January 31. Charges of having no insurance disk displayed and of failing to produce insurance were taken into consideration but recognisance with leave to appeal was fixed at €250.

Dayane Ribeiro, 138 Temple Green, Newcastle West was convicted and fined €300 for driving without insurance at Attyflinn, Patrickswell last January. Her solicitor Michael O’Donnell said she had gotten into the car on that day, did not look at the windscreen and “just drove away.” Ms Ribeiro was not disqualified from driving.