Sadness at death of former president of Limerick rugby club

A TRIBUTE has been paid to former president of Bohemians John Hennessy, who has sadly passed away.

John, who was known to friends as Jack, led the club between 1985 and 1986, and also served in various other committee positions throughout his life.

Initially based in the Shelbourne Road, he later moved to Corbally, and his son Paul, is the current president of UL Bohs.

John O’Sullivan, another former president, described Jack as a “very loyal, hard worker” and “very committed to the club”.

“He was a forthright kind of guy, and called a spade a spade. But he was a great guy to do stuff, and very personable,” he added.

Jack worked in the finance industry, and also lived in the United States where he served in the armed forces there.

“I’ll remember him as a personality. He had a good turn of phrase. He wasn't your average sort of guy,” John added.

Jack Hennessy passed away peacefully last Thursday in Athlunkard Nursing Home at Westbury.

He is survived by children Steven and Paul, grandchildren Lisa, Katie and Gareth, plus great granddaughter Grace Elizabeth, daughters-in-law Bairbre and Lorrayne, relatives and friends.

Mr Hennessy’s requiem Mass takes place this Monday at 10.30am at St Nicholas Church in Westbury, with burial afterwards in Mount St Lawrence Cemetery.