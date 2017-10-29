Vandalism in Limerick village described as 'thuggery'

RESIDENTS of a county Limerick village awoke to find that their area had been destroyed by vandals overnight.

Glenroe had been decorated in the green and black of the local GAA team ahead of their appearance in the Intermediate Hurling County Final in Kilmallock against Kildimo-Pallaskenry.

A car had been placed in the centre of the village draped in flags and painted in the team’s colours.

But this Sunday morning, the village woke up to find the back window of the motor smashed, along with signs vandalised and flags ripped down.

Local Independent councillor Lisa-Marie Sheehy described the incident as “pure thuggery” and “disheartening” for the people of Glenroe who worked so hard to make the village look good.

She urged anyone with any information to contact the gardai.

“It is pure thuggery. It was obvious everyone had put a lot of effort in. Every road in had some decoration. Whatever the result was, we would have liked to have had the decorations up for a while longer. The place was looking gorgeous,” Cllr Sheehy said.

A spokesman for Glenroe – who lost the final – said the area had been subject to “mindless vandalism”.

They confirmed Gardai had been notified and local CCTV is being studied.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bruff Garda Station at 061-382940.