Limerick youngster Ellie thriving despite diabetes diagnosis

A YOUNG city girl has been educating her classmates on how she survives and thrives despite having diabetes.

Ellie Noone, 7, from the Ennis Road, has taken part in a collaborative poster project focused on living with type one diabetes.​

Through this, she has shown her classmates at the Model School in O’Connell Avenue how she regulates the condition, which exists when there is too much sugar in the blood.​

As part of the scheme, Ellie and her teacher Brefni McCarthy gave pages to her classmates and asked them to draw a picture of what diabetes means to them.

She also kept a diary of her activities throughout the week. Alongside helping her mum Hazel and dad Joe out with her two younger brothers, JJ, 5 and Jamie, 2, Ellie also revealed she swims three times a week, does gymnastics once a week, and hopes to enrol in stage school. Ellie’s dad Joe plays a huge role in managing his daughter’s diet.

“Managing type one diabetes can be a minefield and requires daily if not hourly adjustments to insulin requirements. We do our best to count Ellie’s carbohydrates and sugar intake and match it closely with her insulin levels but at times it can seem like a lottery. Many different factors contribute to Ellie’s levels including sport, hormones, weather, illness and even mood. We have learned a lot as a family about different food groups and the effects of sugar on our health. Certain sugars drive Ellie’s bloods nuts but with the correct balance Ellie can eat what she wants. We don’t deprive her and she gets to enjoy regular treats with her peers,” he says.