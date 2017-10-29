Church of Ireland Dean for Limerick and Ardfert installed

THE new Dean of Limerick and Ardfert, the Very Reverend Niall Sloane, was installed in a ceremony in Saint Mary’s Cathedral, and was instituted as Rector of the Limerick city parish.

He was instituted by Bishop Kenneth Kearon of Limerick and Killaloe, and installed by the senior chapter member, Dean Gary Paulsen of Killaloe.

The preacher was Bishop Patrick Rooke of Tuam, Killala and Achonry, and the ceremony was attended by the Bishop of Limerick, Dr Brendan Leahy, and his predecessor, Bishop Donal Murray.

Canon Sloane said he is “delighted to have the opportunity of becoming the next Rector & Dean of Limerick.

“I am very conscious of the great legacy built up there by previous Deans and as I hope to add to this. I am aware that I am very privileged to be moving to the city at a very exciting time.

“Together with St Michael’s and Abington they are all committed to serving the wider communities of the Diocese and City of Limerick. I look forward to getting to know the people of Limerick and my new colleagues, in particular, the Rev’d Edna Wakely who has been looking after the parish with great care and diligence.”

Bishop Kearon said that Canon Sloane “brings a wide range of gifts and pastoral experience,” and he is looking forward to working with him in both the parish and diocese.

Originally from county Cavan and educated at Trinity College, the Milltown Institute and the Church of Ireland Theological Institute in Dublin, he was ordained in 2005 and served as curate assistant in Agherton Parish, Portstewart and then as senior curate assistant in Taney Parish, Dundrum.

He was previously Rector of Holy Trinity, Killiney in the Diocese of Dublin. He is also chair of the Sunday School Society of Ireland.