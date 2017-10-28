Record numbers are all set for Limerick Women's Mini-Marathon

MORE than 3,000 women – and no doubt a few brave men in drag will take to the start line in Castletroy this Sunday for the 19th annual Limerick Women’s Mini Marathon.

Sponsored by Cook Medical, participants will run for a variety of charities supporting causes across the region, including the Mid-West Rape Crisis Centre, Limerick Marine Search and Rescue, Grow Ireland and the Childrens Arthritis Network.

A group of 30 people will once again get together to run in memory of Raheen girl Becky MacCauley, the 11-year-old who sadly died from cancer in 2012.

Her sister Rachel said this year they are raising money for University Hospital Limerick’s paediatric and oncology support fund.

“They support families who are called up to Dublin unexpectedly while their children are treated,” she explained, “You get money given to you when you leave the hospital to get you through the first few days.”

Rachel said as a group, they run the 10 kilometre mini-marathon every year, and wear t-shirts with Becky’s image emblazoned across it.

”We meet every year, and enjoy the day. It’s not really about the marathon as such. We gather a few new people each year. I was in Laurel Hill myself, and they supported me two years ago – we had a big huge group, around 80 of us,” Rachel added.

A number of well-known local people will be taking part, including former Education Minister Jan O’Sullivan, who admits she will be “one of the slow ones” – walking the course.

“I do it every year, and love doing it. It’s a very good social occasion for women. But it also raises funds for a variety of really good causes. It’s a very positive occasion,” she says.

Cook Medical race director John Cleary has encouraged participants of all ages and abilities to get registered, with applications open, subject to availability until right up to race day.

“The Cook Medical Women’s Mini Marathon is a highlight on the sporting calendar for thousands of women locally.

“We are delighted to have the support of Cook Medical once again for 2017. As well as the thousands of women taking part, many local charities will use the event as a welcome opportunity for fundraising.”

The Mini Marathon offers the option of a 10km route which starts at 12noon, and the 5km race which kicks off at 12.30pm.

Warm-ups start from 11am.

All entrants are advised to arrive early, with race numbers available to be collected between 11am and 2pm on Saturday in the University of Limerick Arena and 9am on Sunday.

The prize-giving ceremony will be at 1.30pm.

Entry costs €25, and participants can register online at http://limerickminimarathon.com/registration/.

Alternatively, telephone 061-609627.