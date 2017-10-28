Limerick's 'Dickie' backflips and slam dunks to Cannonball victory

FIRED up from his victory on the hit Saturday night ITV show Cannonball, Cappamore's Richard “Dickie” Doyle says we haven't seen the last of him on reality TV shows.

“I considered Love Island but my missus put a stop to that, so watch this space,” laughed Dickie.

Reflecting on his win in Malta, after enduring a weekend enduring various water-based hazards and obstacles. he told the Limerick Leader: “To be fair, the win was just a bonus but still fantastic, I’d been thinking about doing some backflips for the laugh in the lead up to the final and decided I’d be more disappointed in myself if I didn’t go all out win, lose or draw."

Luckily for Dickie, and with the luck of the Irish on his side, it paid off in the end, wining the game show and taking home the cup. Dickie revealed that contestants appearing on the show don't get time to practice before the game starts.

“We don't get time to practice, for all the tasks we got to watch a stunt man perform it once and then it was our time to shine, or fail miserably as was clear for all to see,” explained Dickie.

Contestants swing from a rope at a significant height and drop into the target in the water below, which he said was the best part of the experience.

”Standing on a platform with an audience of 300 behind you chanting, floodlights and pyrotechnics going off around you and the bulls eye below, all your doing is swinging from a rope, but it was the most epic thing I have ever done,” he said.

“I managed to land gracefully doing the blob but the others didn’t get so lucky and got some bad bruising.”he added.

Unfortunately for Dickie he “didn’t end up downing shots with Freddie Flintoff,” at the after party but explained that; “The whole weekend was a party from start to finish, 24 strangers all thrown in together, all a little cracked in our own right to be on a show like Cannonball, we got on like a house on fire."

After he won, a limerick was recited on the show, honouring the fact that Dickie is from Limerick.

“I might have sold my soul to ITV with some of the fooling around, but it was all in good humour,” he exclaimed.