Limerick's Adare Manor granted new ballroom licence as doors prepare to open

ADARE Manor now has a dance licence for its new ballroom when it re-opens on Thursday. The application for the licence was made at Newcastle West District Court last week.

The ballroom is a new addition to Adare Manor as part of its multi-million euro refurbishment and extension, which is now almost complete. The ballroom has a capacity for 350 guests and can cater for weddings, events and international conferences, and along with a new 42-bedroom wing, is clad in limestone to complement the original Manor House.

At the court hearing in Newcastle West, solicitor Brendan Gill told Judge Mary Larkin that the application was for a new licence.

The area covered by the hotel’s bar licence had been extended at Limerick Circuit Court earlier this year, Mr Gill explained, and he handed in confirmation of the extension order to the judge. He also handed in documents outlining the incorporation of the company and its constitution.

He called on the hotel’s general manager, Paul Heery, who joined Adare Manor from the Gleneagles Hotel in Scotland and who previously worked at The Connaught Hotel in London and at the Merrion Hotel in Dublin, to give evidence of his background in the business.

Mr Heery confirmed that he was authorised to make the application and undertook to comply fully with all the conditions of the licence.

He also told the court about the training given to the 40-50 staff expected to work in the ballroom.

When the hotel re-opens next week, it will bring to a close a major refurbishment and construction job which has lasted over a year.

Apart from a new ballroom and the additional bedrooms bringing the total number to 104, the work included upgrading and completely restoring all internal and external finishes, furniture and woodwork, and repairing all external stonework, windows and doors.

A new La Mer Spa, the first of its kind in Britain and Ireland, will also be in place for guests.

Last July also, the new Halfway House, located between the ninth and tenth tees on the redesigned golf course was granted full bar facilities.