Getaway driver pleads guilty to role in attempted robbery at Limerick credit union

A YOUNG man who acted as a getaway driver for two armed raiders who attempted to rob a credit union in county Limerick has admitted his role in the offence.

When formally arraigned at Limerick Circuit Court, Gerard Kelly, aged 25, who has an address at High Street, Caherconlish pleaded guilty to attempted robbery at St Ailbe’s Credit Union in the village on March 24, 2016.

Previously, Limerick District Court was told that two armed and masked men entered the premises at around 3.20pm while the defendant remained outside in a wine-coloured Ford Focus car.

Members of staff at the credit union were threatened by the two raiders who pointed firearms at them and demanded they hand over money.

However, the staff members did not cooperate with the culprits and no money was handed over.

The raiders then left the premises and fled in the Ford Focus which was then driven by the defendant to a derelict farmhouse in Meanus where it was set on fire.

Mr Kelly, who has been in custody since the date of the offence, was apprehended by gardai while walking on the main Limerick to Bruff road a short time after the alarm was raised.

After Lily Buckley BL, prosecuting, told Judge Tom O’Donnell the defendant’s guilty plea was acceptable to the State, a sentencing date in December was fixed.

The maximum sentence open to the court is life imprisonment.