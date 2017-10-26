Lotto luck revealed: Limerick has second most EuroMillions Plus prize wins

LIMERICK has been revealed as the second luckiest county in Ireland.

That is according to the National Lottery at least, who this Thursday have published a table of Ireland’s top three luckiest counties for EuroMillions Plus top prize winnings in the last 13 years, with Limerick in second.

Limerick has 10 wins and €119,936,126 in top prize Plus wins since the game began in 2004.

Dublin tops the list for most EuroMillions top prize Plus wins for county with 65 winners and €329,219,613 in winnings.

The “fang-tastic” figures were today released during a visit to the iconic National Lottery Winners Room by Dracula to count down to Friday’s spook-tacular Halloween weekend EuroMillions “Ireland’s Only Raffle” which will see one lucky Irish player become an instant millionaire.

This is the third EuroMillions draw this year in which one Irish player is guaranteed to win a terror-ific €1 million. This is in addition to the jackpot which this Friday night is a life-changing €17 million.

Count Dracula, aka Paddy Finlay from Tallaght in Dublin, said: “Somebody will be howling all the way to the bank this weekend with a guaranteed €1 million up for grabs in Ireland alongside the regular EuroMillions jackpot which is set at a blood curdling €17 million!”

“Who wouldn’t want to become Ireland’s latest EuroMillions millionaire. It is enough money to send players batty,” he added.

Since it started in 2004 more than €1 billion has been won by Irish players on EuroMillions.