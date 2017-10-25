Man being detained at Shannon Garda Station following robbery arrest

A MAN arrested as part of an investigation into a suspected armed robbery is being detained at Shannon Garda Station.

The male, who is 20 years of age, was arrested this Wednesday as part of a garda investigation into a robbery at a shop on the Kilrush Road, Ennis, on October 18.

At around 4pm on the day, a man entered a shop with what appeared to be a firearm, he was wearing a mask on his face. He threatened staff and demanded cash, gardai said.

“He left on foot with a sum of cash and fled down Clon Road and onto and area known as Rocky Road,” said a garda spokesperson.

“He was described as approximately 6ft tall, thin build wearing a dark coloured ccc tractsuit, tracksuit leggings and dark top. The mask he was wearing was described as a Guy Fawkes type. No one was injured in the incident.”

The man was arrested this Wednesday afternoon and is being detained at Shannon Garda station under the provisions of section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 as amended.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to contact Ennis Garda station on 065-6848100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111 or any garda station.