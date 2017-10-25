BREAKING: Hundreds of jobs announced for Regeneron in Limerick

LIMERICK has received another huge boost this Wednesday, with pharmaceutical firm Regeneron announcing 300 new jobs.

The company, which is based in Dell’s old factory at the Raheen Industrial Estate, has announced an €84.9m ($100m) investment to further expand its Limerick industrial operations and product supply.

It will mean the company – which is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York – will increase the number of people employed in Raheen to 800.

Regeneron exists to develop drugs for people with serious medical complaints. This latest news brings the total investment by the firm locally to €636m ($750m) since it opened in Limerick back in 2014.

The new jobs will be high-end specialist positions in commercial manufacturing, process sciences, quality assurance/control/validation and various support functions.

Regeneron’s 400,000 square foot, state-of-the-art production facility in Limerick is the largest scale bulk biologics production facility in Ireland and one of the largest biologic production operations in the world.

And there is yet more good news in terms of employment, with this investment set to support the construction of a number of manufacturing suites to increase drug substance production.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was on hand to formally welcome the announcement, alongside Tanaiste Frances Fitzgerald, the Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation.

“Regeneron’s decision to expand so significantly is testament to the talent pool and attractive business environment available to companies in Ireland. This planned further expansion by Regeneron in Limerick is a significant contribution to the rejuvenation of the region,” the Taoiseach said.

Ms Fitzgerald added: “I am delighted to see the great progress made to date giving rise to further substantial investment and additional jobs to be created in Limerick. It is great news for Limerick and the wider region.”

Dan Van Plew, the executive vice president and general manager of industrial operations and product supply at Regeneron said: “Gut feel is a large portion of any site selection. When we picked Limerick years ago, we simply felt good about the community, universities and people. A few years and a lot of experience later, I can now confidently say I know Limerick is a place where you can build and thrive as a biotech.

"We are proud of what has happened here and the vast majority of this work has been completed by people who come from Munster. These folks built, validated and began production in a way I’d put up against any other team on the planet. We feel at home here and the way we have been welcomed has made our ongoing growth and investment in Limerick rewarding on the most personal levels.”

Martin Shanahan, the chief executive of IDA Ireland described the investment as “a huge boost for the Mid-West”.

Speaking to the Limerick Leader, local Fine Gael Senator Kieran O'Donnell described the announcement as "phenomenal".

"They're here only three and a half years and are looking at a fresh investment. It's a fantastic news story for Limerick. I really want to complement Regeneron and for all involved.

"It is the most modern plant of its type in the world. And it's important to note that a huge percentage of its staff are graduates from LIT and the University of Limerick. Plus 42% of its workforce are women which is a very positive signal."

For more, stay with www.limerickleader.ie.