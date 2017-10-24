Full steam ahead for jobs with Starbucks to open Shannon drive-thru

COFFEE giant Starbucks is to open a first for Ireland with a drive-thru in Shannon, creating 15 jobs in the process.

Upwards of 40 jobs will also be created during construction, work on which has just commenced on the first ever coffee drive-thru in the Republic of Ireland by the global giant.

Starbucks, which has a number of outlets in Limerick among the 20,000 it operates globally, is to lease a 204sq metre unit at Shannon Free Zone, being developed by Shannon Commercial Properties, a Shannon Group plc company.

The development will lead to the creation of 15 people new jobs at the new coffee outlet.

The Shannon Free Zone Starbucks will comprise a coffee dock/meeting hub with internal and external seating, car and cycle parking, drive-thru coffee ordering and collection that will service the 600 acre multi-sectoral business park situated next to Shannon Airport and the 7,500 employees in 150 companies based there.

Ray O’Driscoll, Managing Director of Shannon Commercial Properties, said: “Shannon has had many firsts over the years, starting with the Shannon Free Zone as the world’s first free trade zone. Now, in the Shannon Free Zone we will have the first Starbucks drive-thru to be developed in the Republic of Ireland.

“This will be much more than a place to get a really good cup of coffee. It will be a meeting hub for companies and their clients as well as the 7,500 staff working in the business park.

“The addition of this type of amenity and the associated world famous Starbucks brand is a real plus for the Shannon Free Zone. It will have a positive impact on the business park and its attractiveness to FDI companies as a place to do business.”

The contract for the construction of the facility was won by Moloney Contractors from Tralee. Work has just commended at the site and will be complete by next March, creating up to 40 jobs during construction.