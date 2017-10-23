WATCH: Tears as Limerick girl's Disney World dream comes true

ONE LITTLE girl from Limerick has just received the surprise of a lifetime - and staff at Shannon Airport helped her parents to pull it off.

Kayla Clancy arrived at Shannon Airport this Monday morning thinking she was headed off to Spain on her holidays.

But she got the shock of her life when she found out she would actually be making the trip Stateside, to Disney World Orlando.

Kayla burst into tears when a staff member from United Airlines presented her with a t-shirt revealing her destination.

Shannon Airport representatives shared the heartwarming story on Facebook:

“Imagine arriving at Shannon Airport and being told that instead of going to Spain.... you are going to Florida!!

“This just happened to Kayla Clancy from Limerick, who is now ready to take off on United Airlines flight UA24 to Newark and on to Orlando, Florida.

“Have an amazing adventure, Kayla. We can't wait to hear about your first trip to Disney World.”

The video of the adorable surprise has already garnered almost 30,000 views in the eight hours since it was posted.