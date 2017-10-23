DPP yet to decide if Limerick man charged over tiger kidnapping will face retrial

THE Director of Public Prosections has yet to decide if a Limerick man who is accused of falsely imprisoning two young men at a house in the city should be retried.

Earlier this month, a jury failed to agree a verdict following the trial of Garryowen man Zachary Coughlan-Ryan.

The 39-year-old, who has an address at South Claughaun Road denies falsely imprisoning Stephen Cusack, 26, and Niall Reddan, 23, at Caisleann na hAbhainn, Castletroy on August 19, 2012.

During the trial, the jury of six men and six women was told it is the State case the defendant, who represented himself in court, and two others forced their way into the sitting room of the house at Caislean na hAbhainn and tied the hands of Mr Cusack and Mr Reddan with cable ties.

The court was told they were put in the back of a pick up truck, where a third, younger male watched them. They were then driven to a derelict house at Killonan, Castletroy.

It is the State case the motive for the offence was to extort money from Mr Cusack's mother who is the Postmistress in Garryowen.

Mr Coughlan-Ryan, who was arrested by armed gardai a number of days after the tiger kidnapping, claimed gardai had tampered with evidence and that a detective had shown Mr Cusack his photograph 20 minutes before a formal identification parade at Henry Street garda station.

After the jury failed to agree either a unanimous or majority verdict, John O’Sullivan BL, prosecuting, indicated he would need some time to seek instructions from the DPP.

Updating the court, he said no decision had been made in relation to a potential retrial and that he was not in a position to say when a decision would be made.

Having consulted with Mr Coughlan-Ryan Erin O’Hagan BL, indicated that her client intends making a bail application later this week.

Judge Tom O’Donnell agreed to hear the bail application this Tuesday and he directed that details of any garda objection be furnished to Ms O’Hagan in advance.