Clare-based medical devices firm to create 50 new jobs with €12m investment

THE Clare-based medical devices manufacturer Vitalograph has announced that 50 new jobs will be created at its manufacturing and R&D facility, which will also see a €12 million investment.

The company, which provides cardio-respiratory diagnostic products, will be hiring across a number of positions including data analysts, software designers and engineers and said it expects to fill the positions over the coming six months.

The jobs announcement coincides with the news that Vitalograph is to invest €12 million in its facility in Ennis, where 100 people are already employed.

Vitalograph has been designing, developing and manufacturing respiratory and cardiology devices for the healthcare sector for over 50 years.

It has recently been working in collaboration with a number of leading pharmaceutical companies providing clinical trials of new drugs, particularly those used in the treatment of cough and other respiratory conditions.

Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise and Innovation, Pat Breen, who will attend this morning’s announcement in Ennis, said news of 50 new jobs was “fantastic for Ennis and the Mid-West region.

“Vitalograph has been a long-established name in the region since 1974 and has built a reputation as a great employer. The company is also acknowledged as a leading provider in the development and production of medical devices and software as well as providing the expertise to deliver world-leading medical innovation,” he said.

“I’m delighted to be part of today’s milestone and it is a very positive reinforcement of our position in the global pharmaceutical, medical and clinical testing sector.”

Frank Keane, General Manager at Vitalograph Ireland said: “We are delighted to announce a significant investment in the facility here in Ennis, along with the creation of 50 new jobs.

“We have been at the forefront of the design and development of cardio-respiratory devices for decades but today’s announcement means that we can further expand in the area of clinical trials, particularly in the treatment of cough,” he added.

The company, which also has facilities in England, Germany, China, US and Japan and a workforce of 200, works with a number of pharmaceutical companies on the clinical testing of new cough drugs.

Mr Keane said it had "devised the only system in the world that has been approved and validated to accurately measure cough".

Dr. Tom Kelly, Divisional Manager, Cleantech, Electronics and Life Sciences, Enterprise Ireland said that the medical technologies sector in Ireland was "globally recognised as a major centre of excellence".

"The sector has continued to grow year on year and has evolved to become a world-class ecosystem made up of highly innovative companies like Vitalograph. Working closely with Enterprise Ireland, these companies are designing and developing products and services that have the potential to significantly and positively impact the lives of people worldwide.

"Enterprise Ireland will continue to work with Vitalograph as it transforms itself through innovation, underpinning the company’s continued growth in world markets and the creation of sustainable employment at home," he added.