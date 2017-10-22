Deaths in Limerick - October 22, 2017

The death has occurred of Kathleen Cosgrave (née Ryan), late of Nicker, Pallasgreen, peacefully at the University Hospital Limerick

Deeply regretted by her loving husband James, sons Patrick and James, daughters Caroline and Ann, daughters in law and partners, grandchildren, brothers in law, sisters in law, relatives & friends

Reposing this Monday evening at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Pallasgreen, from 6pm with removal at 8om to Nicker Church.

Requiem Mass: Tuesday at 11.30 am with burial afterward in Old Pallas Cemetery. Family flowers only. House strictly private

The death has occurred of William McCarthy, Sarsfield House, Sarsfield Street, Kilmallock, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Predeceased by his son Tadgh and brother Den-Joe.

Deeply regretted by his loving and caring wife Rita (nee Speiran), sons Gerard, William, Denis and Stephen, daughter Siobhan, daughters-in-law Jennifer and Mary, grandchildren, nephews, nieces. Sister Helen, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at McCarthy’s Funeral Home, Kilmallock, on Monday, October 23, between 6-8pm.

Removal at 8pm to SS Peter and Paul’s Church, Kilmallock.

Funeral mass Tuesday, October 24, at 12 noon. Burial afterwards to Granagh Cemetery