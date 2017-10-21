Deaths in Limerick - October 21, 2017

The death has occurred of Michael Condon, late of Thomondgate and Ballinarouga, Ballingarry, who died peacefully on October 21, in the loving care of the saff of St. Camillus' Hospital in Limerick.

He is survived by his sisters Ollie, Lucy, Doreen and Peg, brother-in-law,nephews,nieces,relatives,kind neighbours and friends.

Reposing at O'Grady's Funeral Home Ballingarry on Sunday, October 22, from 5.30pm until 7pm arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception at 7.30pm.

Requiem Mass on Monday, October 23, at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Marion Teresa Gray (née Nunan), of Pennywell, and late of Rossa Avenue, Mulgrave Street.

Wife of the late James. Survived by son Shane, Shane's partner Sheylin. Sisters Rosaleen, Annette, Majella and Dolores. Brothers Paul and Eugene. Nieces, nephews and all other relatives and friends, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Sunday from 4pm to 5:30pm followed by removal to St John's Cathedral.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am with burial afterwards in Mount St Oliver Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.