Young man accused of threatening to kill Limerick worker refused bail

A YOUNG man who allegedly threatened to kill a woman who works at a Thai massage parlour in the city has been refused bail.

Evan O’Keefe, aged 20, of Castle Park, Moyross is charged with attempted robbery relating to an incident at Leela Thai Massage, Cecil Street on October 9, last.

It is alleged he entered the premises at around 1pm and threatened a female worker with a stick before demanding money from the till. Having initially left the premises he is alleged to have returned again a short time later.

O’Keefe is also charged under section 41 of the Criminal Justice Act with “intimidating or putting in fear” the alleged injured party with the intention of perverting the course of justice.

Opposing a bail application, Detective Garda Barry Manton said it will be alleged that following his arrest the defendant made serious threats against women.

He told Judge Marian O’Leary that during interview he repeatedly told gardai “she’s dead, wait until I get out, she’s f*****”.

The detective said gardai are treating the threats very seriously and have “grave concerns” about the potential behaviour of the defendant were he to be released on bail.

Solicitor John Herbert said his client denies the allegations and he submitted the concerns of gardai could be allayed with the imposition of strict bail conditions.

He said O’Keefe was willing to live with a relative who has an address in County Kildare and that he would abide by any and all bail conditions.

After Detective Manton indicated that gardai will be recommending trial on indictment, Mr Herbert pointed out that given the current length of the circuit court lists, it is likely to be “at least 12 months” before a trial date is set.

“He acknowledges the seriousness of the allegations but he enjoys the presumption of innocence,” he said.

Judge O’Leary refused bail and adjourned the matter to October 31, next for DPP’s directions.