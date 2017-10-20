WATCH: Extra beds opened for homeless in Limerick as Storm Brian approaches

LIMERICK City and County Council says extra beds are being made available to ensure nobody has to sleep rough during Storm Brian which is due to hit Limerick this Friday night.

The local authority says all accommodation for those experiencing homelessness will also remain open for 24 hours on Saturday.

Temporary emergency accomodation will be available at Eden Villa, 31 Edward Street; McGarry House on Alphonsus Street; St Patrick's Hostel, Clare Street and at Thomond House, Thomondgate.

Two separate Status Yellow weather alerts are in place for Limerick with Met Éireann warning of heavy rainfall and high winds from around 9pm this Friday.

Ahead of the arrival of Storm Brian, more than 2,000 sandbags were distributed by the local authority this Friday afternoon as a precaution ahead of high tides at 8.08am and 7.50pm on Saturday.

Some of the 2,500 sandbags which are being distributed by @LimerickCouncil ahead of the arrival of #StormBrian @Limerick_Leader pic.twitter.com/MynWbsNGUT — David Hurley (@DHurleyLL) October 20, 2017

Limerick City and County Council is warning there may be surges along the Shannon Estuary associated with the storm coupled with the high tides tomorrow which may result in some localised flooding.

“We are appealing to members of the public to stay away from rivers and open areas of water during the storm and to heed all the directions of the authorities. They are for your safety,” said a spokesperson for the council who said crews are on standby to attend to any incidents arising out of Storm Brian.

The council's Out of Hours Service will open from 12pm to 4pm on Saturday and Sunday while its 24-hour freephone number 1800 60 60 60 will be in operation throughout the weekend.

