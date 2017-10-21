Limerick man admits having sawn-off shotgun in car

A LIMERICK city man has admitted having a sawn-off shotgun which was located in a car following a road accident earlier this year.

Brian Healy, aged 51, who has an address at Sexton Street North, Thomondgate, pleaded guilty to possession of the firearm at Cregane, Bruree, on February 3, last.

Opposing bail during a previous hearing at Limerick District Court, Detective Garda David Gee said it was the State case that Mr Healy was a passenger in a silver Volkswagen Passat which collided with a van around two miles on the Limerick side of Charleville.

The car, he said, was being pursued by gardai at the time as it had driven off “at speed” having been stopped in Charleville a short time earlier.

Following the collision, which resulted in a section of the N20 being closed for several hours, Mr Healy and the driver of the car were taken to University Hospital Limerick for treatment.

However, Detective Garda Gee said both discharged themselves the following morning.

Limerick District Court was told the sawn-off shotgun was found in the footwell of the passenger seat by members of the fire service who attended the scene of the multi-vehicle road collision.

After the DPP directed trial on indictment, a book of evidence was prepared and the matter was sent forward for trial.

When formally arraigned at Limerick Circuit Court on Tuesday, the defendant replied ‘guilty’ to the single charge.

Lily Buckley BL, prosecuting, said the guilty plea was acceptable to the State and she requested a sentencing date in December.

Yvonne Quinn BL, defending, asked the court to direct that a psychiatric report be prepared in relation to her client saying “it would be of benefit” to the court.

Noting Mr Healy’s guilty plea, Judge Tom O’Donnell granted the request and he adjourned the matter to December 14 for sentence.

The defendant was remanded in continuing custody.